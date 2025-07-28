Tadej Pogacar: Cycling's New 'King of the Tour'

At the age of 26, Tadej Pogacar has undeniably established himself as a formidable force in professional cycling, becoming a four-time Tour de France champion this past Sunday. His ascendancy to the top echelons of the sport recalls the relentless drive and dominance of past legends like Eddy Merckx and Lance Armstrong, yet Pogacar's style is distinctly his own.

What makes this victory particularly notable is the personal evolution Pogacar demonstrated over the course of the race. Initially starting as a vibrant and audacious competitor, his playful attacks won the hearts of fans. However, as the race endured for three weeks, a shift was apparent as Pogacar adopted a measured and strategic approach to maintain his lead.

Although Pogacar briefly enjoyed the thrill of competition in an exciting face-off with Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert during the final stage, his focus remained on regulating his lead. Throughout the arduous race, his prowess was evident through numerous stage wins, resulting in a commanding position that left rivals no choice but to adapt their strategies for survival rather than victory.

