Boca Juniors' Streak of Struggles: A Huracan Defeat

Boca Juniors' winless streak in the Argentine Clausura continued with a 1-0 defeat to Huracan. Matko Miljevic's goal secured Huracan's victory. Boca, who recently exited the Copa Argentina and now stand 13th in Group B, will face Racing Club next, hoping to change their fortunes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 05:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boca Juniors suffered another setback in their Argentine Clausura campaign, falling 1-0 to Huracan on Sunday. The decisive goal came in the second half from Matko Miljevic, marking a continued struggle for Boca following their Copa Argentina exit.

The match saw a lackluster performance from Boca, now positioned 13th in Group B. Despite some impressive saves from goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, Miljevic's strike in the 65th minute secured Huracan's win, their first in the Clausura tournament so far.

Looking ahead, Boca Juniors are set to host Racing Club on Saturday, hoping to overturn their recent slump and regain footing in the competition.

