Boca Juniors: A Struggle on the Pitch - 11 Games, No Wins

Boca Juniors' slump continues as the team extended their winless run to 11 matches across all competitions, following a 1-0 defeat at Huracan. Matko Miljevic's goal in the second half secured the victory, adding pressure on Boca after their earlier Copa Argentina exit.

The team, led by Miguel Angel Russo, now languishes in 13th place in Group A of the Clausura with only two draws to show for their efforts. Despite the team's overall poor performance, goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin emerged as a standout figure, expressing his frustration with the current situation.

Despite showing early dominance, the hosts failed to capitalize on their chances until Miljevic's strike sealed Huracan's win. Boca aims to bounce back against Racing Club, with Marchesin emphasizing the need for the squad to improve significantly.

