Boca Juniors: A Struggle on the Pitch - 11 Games, No Wins

Boca Juniors are facing a challenging phase with a winless streak of 11 games. Their recent 1-0 loss against Huracan compounded issues after a Copa Argentina exit. Goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin remains a beacon of hope, urging the team to improve ahead of their match against Racing Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 07:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boca Juniors' slump continues as the team extended their winless run to 11 matches across all competitions, following a 1-0 defeat at Huracan. Matko Miljevic's goal in the second half secured the victory, adding pressure on Boca after their earlier Copa Argentina exit.

The team, led by Miguel Angel Russo, now languishes in 13th place in Group A of the Clausura with only two draws to show for their efforts. Despite the team's overall poor performance, goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin emerged as a standout figure, expressing his frustration with the current situation.

Despite showing early dominance, the hosts failed to capitalize on their chances until Miljevic's strike sealed Huracan's win. Boca aims to bounce back against Racing Club, with Marchesin emphasizing the need for the squad to improve significantly.

