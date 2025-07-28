Left Menu

De Minaur Triumphs in Epic Washington Open Battle

Alex De Minaur won the Washington Open title in a thrilling final against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Overcoming a set deficit and saving match points, De Minaur triumphed in three sets. This victory marked his 10th career title and secured his spot in the top 10 of the world rankings.

Alex De Minaur

In an electrifying final on Sunday, Alex De Minaur demonstrated resilience and skill by overcoming a one-set disadvantage to clinch the Washington Open title. Facing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, De Minaur saved three match points to ultimately triumph with a score of 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(3).

De Minaur, Australia's top-ranked player, avenged his 2018 Washington Open final loss to Alexander Zverev with his tenth career title. Having found himself down in the opening set, De Minaur rallied emphatically in the second, setting the stage for a tense tiebreak victory.

Despite Davidovich Fokina's powerful performance, the Spaniard faltered at crucial points, enabling De Minaur's comeback. As De Minaur celebrated this milestone, he acknowledged his opponent's skill and expressed confidence in Davidovich Fokina's future success in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

