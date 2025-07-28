Spain's Heartbreak: Golden Generation Falls Short in European Championship

Spain's impressive journey in the Women's European Championship ended in heartbreak as they fell to England in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Despite being labeled as the most skillful team, Spain couldn't clinch the European title, even though they had only trailed for four minutes in six matches.

Spain's Aitana Bonmatí, who was deemed the best player of the tournament, couldn't hide her disappointment as she collected her trophy. She and Mariona Caldentey had their penalties saved by England's goalkeeper, while Bonmatí began the tournament while recovering from viral meningitis.

Spain's coach Montse Tomé and captain Irene Paredes expressed the difficulty of the loss, acknowledging England's luck in the shootout. While this loss stings, Spain remains confident in their young talents and aims to defend their title at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

