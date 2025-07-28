Left Menu

The Legacy of 'The Camden Buzzsaw': Dwight Muhammad Qawi's Remarkable Journey

Dwight Muhammad Qawi, a Hall of Fame boxer who rose from a troubled past to become a two-weight world champion, has passed away at 72. Qawi began boxing in prison and achieved great success in the sport, later contributing as a trainer and counselor post-retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Camden | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:50 IST
Boxing legend Dwight Muhammad Qawi, known for his dynamic fighting style, has died aged 72 after battling dementia for five years. His remarkable career began behind bars and led to two world championship titles, leaving an indelible mark on the boxing world.

Born Dwight Braxton, Qawi's journey started in Camden, New Jersey, after growing up in Baltimore. His time in the boxing program at Rahway State Prison catalyzed a professional career post-1978 release, culminating in capturing the WBC light heavyweight title in December 1981.

Legally adopting the name Dwight Muhammad Qawi in 1982 after embracing Islam, he earned the moniker 'The Camden Buzzsaw.' Despite setbacks, including losing to Evander Holyfield and George Foreman, Qawi retired in 1998 with an illustrious record. Beyond the ring, he contributed as a trainer and counselor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

