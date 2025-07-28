Bumrah's Potential Inclusion in Final Test: A Strategic Call for India

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is keeping options open regarding fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the decisive final test against England at the Oval. Despite Bumrah's prior commitment of three tests in the series, his contribution could be pivotal in averting a series defeat, as India trails 2-1.

The team achieved a remarkable draw in the fourth test at Old Trafford but continues to grapple with injuries within its bowling unit. While Bumrah's ultimate participation remains undecided, India's captain Shubman Gill expressed confidence in Bumrah deciding on his readiness.

India's challenges include the absence of bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, while batsman Rishabh Pant is out due to injury. Gambhir confirmed all fast bowlers would be fit for selection, hopeful for a full-strength squad in the Oval test starting Thursday.

