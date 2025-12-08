Shubman Gill's Electric Comeback: Sparks Fly At Barabati Stadium
Shubman Gill returned to action with an impressive two-hour session before the T20 series against South Africa. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya opted out of the training for precautionary reasons. Despite Pandya's absence, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav assured his fitness while highlighting his crucial role for the World Cup.
- Country:
- India
Shubman Gill marked a thrilling return with a two-hour session at Barabati Stadium, gearing up for the T20 series opener. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, recovering from a previous injury, chose to skip training as a precautionary step.
Gill, coming back from a neck spasm, demonstrated his readiness by engaging in dynamic fielding and batting drills. Fans were captivated as he moved from the nets to the middle, consistently hitting audacious strokes that riveted onlookers, occasionally overshadowing powerhouse Shivam Dube.
Despite Hardik's absence, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reassured fans about Hardik's fitness, emphasizing his importance in India's strategy for the season, particularly the upcoming World Cup. Hardik's ability to take on varied roles, including opening the bowling, remains key to the team's flexibility and balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FIFA Implements Mandatory Hydration Breaks for 2026 World Cup
FIFA Introduces Universal Hydration Breaks for 2026 World Cup
Amirul Islam's Hat-trick Leads Bangladesh to Victory in FIH Junior Men's World Cup
India Shines: Impressive Medal Haul at ISSF World Cup Final
Phil Salt's Journey: Showing Grit and Momentum for Upcoming T20 World Cup