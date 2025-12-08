Shubman Gill's Electric Comeback: Sparks Fly At Barabati Stadium

Shubman Gill marked a thrilling return with a two-hour session at Barabati Stadium, gearing up for the T20 series opener. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, recovering from a previous injury, chose to skip training as a precautionary step.

Gill, coming back from a neck spasm, demonstrated his readiness by engaging in dynamic fielding and batting drills. Fans were captivated as he moved from the nets to the middle, consistently hitting audacious strokes that riveted onlookers, occasionally overshadowing powerhouse Shivam Dube.

Despite Hardik's absence, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reassured fans about Hardik's fitness, emphasizing his importance in India's strategy for the season, particularly the upcoming World Cup. Hardik's ability to take on varied roles, including opening the bowling, remains key to the team's flexibility and balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)