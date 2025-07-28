Battle at The Oval: Will Jasprit Bumrah Lead India's Bowling Attack?
As the India-England Test series reaches its climax, India's hopes may hinge on pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Despite initially planning to limit him to three matches, the team is considering his inclusion in the fifth Test due to his impressive performance. Coach Gambhir confirms all fast bowlers are fit.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a tense run-up to the series-deciding fifth Test between India and England, all eyes are on India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. Initially limited to three matches to manage his workload, discussions are underway about his potential inclusion at The Oval, following his impactful performance in earlier Tests.
With India trailing 2-1 and needing a win to level the series, captain Shubman Gill expressed the significance of having Bumrah fit and ready. Bumrah, India's joint leading wicket-taker this series, could provide the edge with his exceptional bowling, having already claimed 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.
India's coach Gautam Gambhir assured the media that all fast bowlers are available for selection, leaving the final decision on Bumrah's participation pending strategic and fitness considerations. The upcoming clash promises to be a critical encounter in a fiercely contested series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
