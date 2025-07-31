McIntosh Makes Waves: Aiming for World Record Glory

Canadian swimming prodigy, Summer McIntosh, narrowly missed setting a new world record in the 200 metres butterfly at the world championships in Singapore, finishing just 0.18 seconds shy.

Despite earning her third gold medal with a personal best and a championship record, McIntosh, at 18, expressed frustration for not breaking Liu Zige's record set in the 'supersuit' era of 2009.

She acknowledged the mistake during the race's final 15 metres, but remains optimistic as she approaches upcoming events, including the 800 freestyle and the 400 individual medley, aiming to match Michael Phelps's record of five golds at a single championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)