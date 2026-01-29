Monetary Authority of Singapore Stands Firm Amid Inflation Risks

Singapore's central bank has opted to maintain its current monetary policy stance, amidst ongoing concerns about inflation and economic demand. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) reiterated its commitment to the current rate of appreciation within its exchange rate policy band.

The policy decision reflects the bank's optimistic view of the city's economic resilience and acknowledges potential upside risks to growth and inflation. Selena Ling, an OCBC economist, noted the more hawkish tone of MAS, emphasizing potential triggers for inflationary pressures.

As global AI investments continue to drive growth, MAS sees technology-related sectors gaining more prominence. However, potential doubts about AI's impact could affect investment behaviors. With this backdrop, analysts anticipate a slight policy tightening in subsequent reviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)