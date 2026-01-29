Left Menu

Monetary Authority of Singapore Stands Firm Amid Inflation Risks

The Monetary Authority of Singapore maintained its monetary policy unchanged, citing optimistic growth prospects for the city-state's economy. The authority highlighted upside risks to both economic growth and inflation, influenced by GDP expectations and global AI-led investments. Analysts predict further tightening of policy later this year.

Singapore's central bank has opted to maintain its current monetary policy stance, amidst ongoing concerns about inflation and economic demand. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) reiterated its commitment to the current rate of appreciation within its exchange rate policy band.

The policy decision reflects the bank's optimistic view of the city's economic resilience and acknowledges potential upside risks to growth and inflation. Selena Ling, an OCBC economist, noted the more hawkish tone of MAS, emphasizing potential triggers for inflationary pressures.

As global AI investments continue to drive growth, MAS sees technology-related sectors gaining more prominence. However, potential doubts about AI's impact could affect investment behaviors. With this backdrop, analysts anticipate a slight policy tightening in subsequent reviews.

