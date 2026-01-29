Left Menu

Singapore's Central Bank Maintains Steady Monetary Course

The Monetary Authority of Singapore announced it will keep its monetary policy settings unchanged, maintaining the prevailing rate of appreciation in the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate. No changes will be made to the policy band width or its center level.

In a widely anticipated move, Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has opted to maintain its existing monetary policy settings. This decision aligns with predictions by most industry analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The MAS announced it will uphold the current rate of appreciation in its Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band. This strategy reflects the economic stability that the MAS aims to preserve amidst global financial fluctuations.

Critically, there will be no alteration to the width of the policy band or the level at which it is centered, signaling a commitment to a steady economic course despite varying international economic pressures.

