French Flair in Texas: Léon Marchand Dominates Swimming Worlds

French swimmer Léon Marchand clinched gold in the 200m individual medley at the World Championships, showcasing performances in Texas. Despite narrowly missing his world record time, Marchand continues to set the pace. Meanwhile, Summer McIntosh and David Popovici delivered their exceptional performances, adding prestige to the championship lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:17 IST
Léon Marchand of France captured the gold medal in the 200-meter individual medley at the swimming world championships on Thursday, bringing a touch of Texas into the international arena.

The American Shaine Casas claimed silver, while Hubert Kós of Hungary took bronze. All three medalists train under esteemed coach Bob Bowman at the University of Texas in Austin, renowned for honing the skills of legendary swimmer Michael Phelps.

Marchand, who had broken the 200 IM world record in the semifinals just a day earlier, came close to repeating his historic time, finishing in 1 minute, 53.68 seconds, slightly missing his previous mark of 1:52.69. Despite the challenge posed by his peers, Marchand relished the competitive drive. "It was a bit tough today, but it was great," said Marchand. "I know Shaine always goes out super fast, so I knew I couldn't be far off him. It was a battle all the way to the end, so that was cool for me." He aims for further success in Singapore after his triumphs in the Paris Olympics, targeting additional personal records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

