Brazilian Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Cleared of Betting Charges

West Ham United's midfielder, Lucas Paqueta, has been acquitted of four alleged breaches of betting rules, as confirmed by an independent Regulatory Commission. The announcement on Thursday comes after serious allegations were made against the 27-year-old Brazil international by the Football Association.

Charges suggested that Paqueta intentionally sought to receive bookings during four Premier League games between November 2022 and August 2023. It was alleged his actions aimed to manipulate the betting market for gains through games against teams like Leicester City and Aston Villa. Paqueta denied these charges, which were subsequently found not proven in a hearing.

The FA launched an investigation in August 2023, with Paqueta expressing discontent over media coverage of the case. "I am grateful to God and eager to get back to playing football," stated Paqueta, who received unwavering support from West Ham United, including Vice-Chair Karren Brady's commendation of his professionalism under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)