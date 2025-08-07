Left Menu

Historic Surge: Indian Women's Football Team Climbs FIFA Rankings

The Indian women's football team has jumped to 63rd in the FIFA rankings after defeating Thailand to secure a spot in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. This marks their highest rank in nearly two years. The Blue Tigresses achieved a standout victory after winning all their qualifying matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:54 IST
Historic Surge: Indian Women's Football Team Climbs FIFA Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's football team has soared to 63rd place in the latest FIFA rankings. This leap comes after a historic win over Thailand, securing India's spot in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Previously ranked 61st in August 2023, the Blue Tigresses have made an impressive comeback. They clinched a 2-1 victory against the higher-ranked Thailand squad in the qualifiers, marking their first qualification for the continental tournament through this route.

India had to withdraw from the last Asian Cup due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The team began their campaign with a 13-0 win against Mongolia, followed by dominant victories over Timor-Leste (4-0) and Iraq (5-0). Midfielder Sangita Basfore's two goals against Thailand sealed the decisive triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025