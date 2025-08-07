Historic Surge: Indian Women's Football Team Climbs FIFA Rankings
The Indian women's football team has jumped to 63rd in the FIFA rankings after defeating Thailand to secure a spot in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. This marks their highest rank in nearly two years. The Blue Tigresses achieved a standout victory after winning all their qualifying matches.
Previously ranked 61st in August 2023, the Blue Tigresses have made an impressive comeback. They clinched a 2-1 victory against the higher-ranked Thailand squad in the qualifiers, marking their first qualification for the continental tournament through this route.
India had to withdraw from the last Asian Cup due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The team began their campaign with a 13-0 win against Mongolia, followed by dominant victories over Timor-Leste (4-0) and Iraq (5-0). Midfielder Sangita Basfore's two goals against Thailand sealed the decisive triumph.
