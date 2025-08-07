Historic Surge: Indian Women's Football Team Climbs FIFA Rankings

The Indian women's football team has soared to 63rd place in the latest FIFA rankings. This leap comes after a historic win over Thailand, securing India's spot in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Previously ranked 61st in August 2023, the Blue Tigresses have made an impressive comeback. They clinched a 2-1 victory against the higher-ranked Thailand squad in the qualifiers, marking their first qualification for the continental tournament through this route.

India had to withdraw from the last Asian Cup due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The team began their campaign with a 13-0 win against Mongolia, followed by dominant victories over Timor-Leste (4-0) and Iraq (5-0). Midfielder Sangita Basfore's two goals against Thailand sealed the decisive triumph.

