Blue Tigresses Gear Up for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

The Indian senior women's football team, known as the Blue Tigresses, has commenced a training camp in preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026. They will train until January 14 before heading to Antalya, Turkey, for three friendly matches against European clubs to fine-tune their skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian senior women's football team, the Blue Tigresses, launched their training camp on Monday as they gear up for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 qualifiers.

After assembling the previous day, the 29-member squad conducted their initial training session. Their camp, lasting until January 14, serves as a critical phase in the team's preparation.

Upon completing their camp, the team will travel to Antalya, Turkey, to face FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, FC Zürich Frauen, and FC Schlieren between January 18 and January 24 in closed-door matches, enhancing their readiness for the upcoming tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

