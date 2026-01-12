Blue Tigresses Gear Up for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

The Indian senior women's football team, the Blue Tigresses, launched their training camp on Monday as they gear up for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 qualifiers.

After assembling the previous day, the 29-member squad conducted their initial training session. Their camp, lasting until January 14, serves as a critical phase in the team's preparation.

Upon completing their camp, the team will travel to Antalya, Turkey, to face FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, FC Zürich Frauen, and FC Schlieren between January 18 and January 24 in closed-door matches, enhancing their readiness for the upcoming tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)