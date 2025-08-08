Left Menu

Jonny Wirth Shines: S8UL's Star Qualifies for EWC 2025 Playoffs

Jonas Wirth, aka Jonny, representing S8UL Esports, has secured a playoff spot in the FC Pro 25 World Championship at the 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh. Jonny's qualification continues S8UL's strong showing at the event, further establishing the team as a key player in global esports.

S8UL's Jonas Wirth in action during Esports World Cup 2025 (Image: S8UL). Image Credit: ANI
Jonas Wirth, known as Jonny in the gaming realm, has clinched a pivotal playoff spot in the FC Pro 25 World Championship at the ongoing Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh. Representing the formidable S8UL Esports, Jonny emerged victorious after a nail-biting Upper Bracket Semi-final against Italy's Samuele Prestigiacomo, edging out a 4-3 win.

Subsequently, the German esports ace overcame Argentina's Facundo Cowen with the same scoreline, earning his place in the Round of 16. The championship, which showcases 32 elite competitors, dangles an enticing Rs 12.5 crore prize. Matches employ a single-elimination format, setting the stage for Jonny's upcoming match on Friday. "It's surreal to qualify," he remarked, reflecting on the fierce competition.

Remarkably, Jonny qualified for EWC 2025 by finishing in the top four of the Virtual Bundesliga 2024-25, winning several key matches. As S8UL continues to shine with strong performances across multiple esports titles, Jonny's advancement fortifies the organization's status as a beacon of Indian competitive gaming excellence.

