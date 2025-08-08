Left Menu

Chris Woakes' Agony and Courage: England Series Ends in Dramatic Draw

England's Chris Woakes expressed disappointment over his shoulder injury during the crucial final Test against India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Despite his injury, Woakes returned to bat but couldn't secure a win. India's narrow six-run victory concluded the series in a 2-2 draw at The Oval, London.

Updated: 08-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:37 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

England all-rounder Chris Woakes recently opened up about his shoulder injury, which occurred during the pivotal fifth Test against India in the now-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The injury, sustained in the 57th over of India's first innings, left Woakes disappointed that he couldn't help secure a victory in the series decider.

Speaking in a video posted by Sky Sports, Woakes said, "When you have an injury like that, you think your game is done." However, he stressed that his focus remained on deciding how to approach the situation, especially with emotions running high during such a crucial moment.

Undeterred by the injury, Woakes bravely stepped onto the field when England needed 17 runs to win the Test alongside Gus Atkinson. Although he didn't face a single ball, Woakes was clearly in pain. Ultimately, Mohammed Siraj's delivery to Atkinson sealed India's narrow six-run victory, drawing the series at 2-2 at The Oval, London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

