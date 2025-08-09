Manchester United's New Striker Sensation: Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United has completed the high-profile signing of Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, announcing the move Saturday. The deal, reportedly worth 76.5 million euros, includes potential bonuses of up to 8.5 million euros.

Twenty-two-year-old Sesko made waves at Leipzig, netting 39 goals in 87 matches since his arrival from RB Salzburg in 2023. Manchester United is hoping the young striker can revitalize the squad, which finished 15th in the Premier League last season.

The club has also bolstered its attacking lineup with new forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, aiming for a fresh start as they kick off the new season at home against Arsenal on August 17.

