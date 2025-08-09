Left Menu

Nikeetaa Takkale Shines Amidst Gaurav Gill's Setback at Sumatera Utara Rally

Gaurav Gill, a champion rally driver, faced a setback at the Sumatera Utara Rally due to mechanical failure, allowing Nikeetaa Takkale to shine as India's leading driver. Takkale performed flawlessly, leading her class and eyeing a podium finish in the Junior APRC, while other Indian drivers also showcased commendable skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medan | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:23 IST
Nikeetaa Takkale Shines Amidst Gaurav Gill's Setback at Sumatera Utara Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Gaurav Gill's aspirations at the Sumatera Utara Rally came to a sudden halt with a mechanical issue, but his misfortune paved the way for Nikeetaa Takkale to emerge as the standout competitor. Gill, a three-time champion, experienced a roadblock during Special Stage 3 when his vehicle's electronic throttle body malfunctioned, forcing him to retire for the day.

Meanwhile, Takkale, the lone Indian female driver in the field, captured the spotlight with a stellar performance. Competing in Indonesia for the first time, she confidently dominated her class and is now on the path to secure a podium position in the Junior APRC as well.

Despite the challenges, India's presence remained strong with notable performances by Vaibhav Marathe and Bopaiah KM in their respective categories, showcasing the country's burgeoning talent in motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025