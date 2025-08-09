Nikeetaa Takkale Shines Amidst Gaurav Gill's Setback at Sumatera Utara Rally

Gaurav Gill's aspirations at the Sumatera Utara Rally came to a sudden halt with a mechanical issue, but his misfortune paved the way for Nikeetaa Takkale to emerge as the standout competitor. Gill, a three-time champion, experienced a roadblock during Special Stage 3 when his vehicle's electronic throttle body malfunctioned, forcing him to retire for the day.

Meanwhile, Takkale, the lone Indian female driver in the field, captured the spotlight with a stellar performance. Competing in Indonesia for the first time, she confidently dominated her class and is now on the path to secure a podium position in the Junior APRC as well.

Despite the challenges, India's presence remained strong with notable performances by Vaibhav Marathe and Bopaiah KM in their respective categories, showcasing the country's burgeoning talent in motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)