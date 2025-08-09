Left Menu

Battling for Glory: African Clubs Gear Up for Champions League Showdown

Pyramids of Egypt will defend their Champions League title starting next month. Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly received byes into the second round due to their high rankings. The tournament includes a record 62 entries, leading to two knockout rounds determining the 16 teams for the league phase.

Pyramids of Egypt, the reigning African champions, are set to embark on their Champions League title defense next month in the first round. Their previous rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, who narrowly lost the last final on aggregate, along with Al Ahly, have received byes into the competition's second round, thanks to their higher rankings.

The Champions League's popularity has skyrocketed with an unprecedented 62 entries this season, leaving only two clubs exempt from the first-round matches scheduled for late September. These knockout games will decide the 16 teams advancing to the league phase in November.

The recent draw in Dar-es-Salaam has paired Pyramids against Rwanda's APR FC. If they advance, they'll face either Ethiopia Medhin or Mlandege from Zanzibar for a spot in the league phase. Meanwhile, the Confederation Cup also features increased entries prompted by a $100,000 grant for participants.

