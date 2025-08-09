India's Athletic Titans Ready for World Athletics Continental Tour in Bhubaneswar

As the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level competition kicks off at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday, India's athletic champions Annu Rani, Animesh Kujur, and Murali Sreeshankar are ready to lead the national charge. This one-day event has attracted over 150 athletes from more than 15 countries, competing for a substantial prize of USD 25,000.

Annu Rani, a seasoned javelin thrower and the 2023 Asian Games champion, is set to impress following a 62.59-meter throw in Poland. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh and ranked 30th in the Road to Tokyo World Championships list, Rani is confident of a strong performance in Bhubaneswar.

Sprinter Animesh Kujur, a national 200m record-holder, aims to capitalize on the home-field advantage to improve his world ranking. Meanwhile, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar seeks to bolster his ranking, having won three consecutive titles since his return to competition. The event will feature notable athletes across various disciplines, promising an electrifying day of athletics.

