England Dominates in Women's Rugby World Cup Warm-Up

England wrapped up their preparations for hosting the Women's Rugby World Cup with a commanding 40-6 victory over France on Saturday. The match, held at Stade Andre-et-Guy-Boniface, showcased England's superior performance with six unanswered tries, setting a strong tone before the tournament kicks off.

Key players Morwenna Talling, Amy Cokayne, and Maud Muir scored in the first half, demonstrating England's forward strength. In the second half, Megan Jones and Lark Atkin-Davies, who scored twice, further contributed to the team's imposing display. Zoe Harrison completed five conversions, while France only managed two penalties through Morgane Bourgeois.

This victory marks England's 57th win out of their last 58 internationals and their 16th consecutive win against France. They will begin the World Cup with a match against the United States in Sunderland on August 22. Meanwhile, France is set to play Italy in Exeter on August 23.

