Golden Triumph for Young Indian Women in U19 Asian Boxing

Young Indian women boxers, Nisha and Muskan, won gold medals at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships, highlighting India's prowess with a total haul of nine medals, including two golds, five silvers, and two bronzes. Strong performances were shown against competitors from China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, young Indian women boxers Nisha and Muskan claimed gold medals at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships, held on Sunday. This impressive achievement underscores India's growing dominance in the sport, as nine out of ten female boxers secured podium finishes.

Nisha demonstrated superior technique in the 54kg category, decisively defeating China's Sirui Yang with a 4:1 victory. Muskan, competing in the 57kg category, exhibited aggressive tactics to edge out Kazakhstan's Ayazhan Ermek by a 3:2 split decision.

Despite setbacks, including narrow losses by Aarti Kumari and Kritika Wasan, the young Indian pugilists exhibited resilience and talent. With three male boxers set to compete in the finals, India has already secured 13 medals in the U22 category, promising further success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

