Left Menu

White Ferns Set Sights on Dual World Cup Triumph

New Zealand's women's cricket team intensifies training in Chennai for the forthcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, aiming for a historic T20 and 50-over title win. Coaches Sawyer and McMillan prepare players for subcontinental conditions, emphasizing on acclimatization and strategy ahead of the World Cup starting September 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:00 IST
White Ferns Set Sights on Dual World Cup Triumph
New Zealand women's team (Photo: X/@WHITE_FERNS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand's women's cricket team, already holding the T20 World Cup title, has commenced a rigorous training camp in Chennai. The preparations, aimed at clinching the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, involve tackling both the T20 and 50-over formats, a rare milestone in cricket.

Under the guidance of head coach Ben Sawyer and assistant Craig McMillan, ten New Zealand players are participating in the two-week camp at Chennai Super Kings academy. "It's currently winter in New Zealand, with no cricket happening," explained Sawyer, highlighting the importance of this pre-World Cup training.

Including established names like Jess Kerr and Georgia Plimmer, as well as emerging talents such as Izzy Sharp, the camp focuses on acclimatizing to subcontinental conditions. Inputs from High Performance Sport New Zealand and dietitian Dr. Kirsty Fairbairn are being integrated into their strategy.

"We've trained intensely, allowing the players to naturally adapt to the heat," Sawyer explained. With three one-day games in Chennai, followed by matches in Dubai and World Cup warm-ups against South Africa and India, the team's exposure to similar playing conditions is expected to be hugely beneficial.

Starting their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 1 in Indore, New Zealand aims to successfully navigate early challenges and build momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025