Cycling Safety Revolution: GPS Tracking Devices Tested for Enhanced Rider Protection

Cycling events are testing GPS devices to improve safety by providing real-time tracking. The mandatory use of such devices at the world road championships in Rwanda follows incidents involving riders' injuries and fatalities. This initiative aims to facilitate swift responses to accidents during races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:37 IST
Cycling events are set to witness a significant safety overhaul as GPS tracking devices are tested at the Tour of Romandie this week. Ahead of their mandatory implementation at the world road championships, these devices aim to provide real-time monitoring to enhance rider safety.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has mandated one rider from each team at the women's event in Switzerland to wear these devices. The move comes in the wake of several tragic incidents, including the death of 18-year-old Muriel Furrer at last year's championships.

With the world road championships scheduled in Kigali, Rwanda, cyclists will carry tracking devices to enable race control teams to respond swiftly to accidents, potentially preventing tragic outcomes as seen in the past with cyclists Gino Mäder and Samuele Privitera.

