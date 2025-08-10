Left Menu

Florian Wirtz: Germany's Player of the Year Triumphs in 2024-25

Florian Wirtz was named Germany's Player of the Year for 2024-25 after a standout season with Bayer Leverkusen. Freiburg's Julian Schuster was honored as Coach of the Year. Giulia Gwinn and Ann-Katrin Berger shared the Women's Player of the Year award, each receiving 608 votes in the Kicker magazine poll.

Updated: 10-08-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:27 IST
In a remarkable achievement, Florian Wirtz has been crowned Germany's Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season, following a stellar tenure at Bayer Leverkusen. Wirtz, who transferred to Liverpool this June for up to £116 million, emerged as a dominant force, garnering 191 votes to surpass rivals like Bayern Munich's Michael Olise.

The recognition of Freiburg's Julian Schuster as Coach of the Year marks another high point; he skillfully led his team to a fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga, ensuring a Europa League spot. Schuster's leadership earned him accolades for his first season in charge, succeeding Christian Streich.

Meanwhile, the women's Player of the Year accolade saw a unique tie between Germany teammates Giulia Gwinn and Ann-Katrin Berger, both receiving 608 votes. This acknowledgment highlights the exceptional talent present in the women's league, reinforcing the diversity and skill celebrated in German football.

