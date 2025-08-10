North Delhi Strikers Triumph in Thrilling Match Against Purani Dilli 6

In a gripping encounter at the Delhi Premier League, North Delhi Strikers emerged victorious against Purani Dilli 6 with a 27-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The triumph was anchored by a solid all-around display from the Strikers, as they outperformed with both the bat and ball, establishing their dominance early in the match.

Opting to bat first, the Strikers set an impressive target of 179, propelled by a dynamic opening stand between Sarthak Ranjan and Arnav Bugga. Ranjan's quick-fire 51 off 33 balls laid the foundation, complemented by Bugga's steady contribution of 39 runs. Despite facing a setback in the middle overs due to incisive bowling from Lalit Yadav and Udhav Mohan, the Strikers managed to reach a competitive score.

In response, Purani Dilli 6 faced early setbacks, stumbling to 13 for 3. A fighting partnership between Vansh Bedi and Pranav Pant raised hopes of a comeback, but their efforts were curtailed. Stellar performances by Deepanshu Gulia, who claimed three crucial wickets, ensured that Purani Dilli 6 were bowled out for 152, falling short of their target by 27 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)