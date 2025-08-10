Isco's Career Frustration: Another Leg Fracture

Real Betis midfielder Isco is facing yet another daunting recovery period after fracturing his leg in a pre-season friendly against Malaga. This development comes as a severe setback for the Spanish club, who recently secured a place in the Europa League.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury near his ankle and was forced to exit the field during Saturday's match. Medical examinations confirmed a non-displaced fracture in the middle third of his left fibula, a separate incident from last year's leg injury, which required two surgeries for healing. Real Betis released a statement on Sunday confirming the severity of the injury and the plans for Isco's conservative treatment.

Despite missing several games last season, Isco played a crucial role, scoring 12 goals and assisting 11 times across all competitions. His contributions were pivotal in Betis finishing sixth in LaLiga and reaching the finals of the Conference League. He was also named player of the season in the tournament and earned a call-up to the Spanish national team for the Nations League after a six-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)