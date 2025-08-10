Left Menu

Isco's Career Frustration: Another Leg Fracture

Real Betis midfielder Isco suffers a new leg fracture after a pre-season match against Malaga. The 33-year-old, who was key in last season's success, now faces a prolonged recovery. This injury is unrelated to his previous leg break. Isco is set for conservative treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:23 IST
Isco's Career Frustration: Another Leg Fracture
Isco

Real Betis midfielder Isco is facing yet another daunting recovery period after fracturing his leg in a pre-season friendly against Malaga. This development comes as a severe setback for the Spanish club, who recently secured a place in the Europa League.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury near his ankle and was forced to exit the field during Saturday's match. Medical examinations confirmed a non-displaced fracture in the middle third of his left fibula, a separate incident from last year's leg injury, which required two surgeries for healing. Real Betis released a statement on Sunday confirming the severity of the injury and the plans for Isco's conservative treatment.

Despite missing several games last season, Isco played a crucial role, scoring 12 goals and assisting 11 times across all competitions. His contributions were pivotal in Betis finishing sixth in LaLiga and reaching the finals of the Conference League. He was also named player of the season in the tournament and earned a call-up to the Spanish national team for the Nations League after a six-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025