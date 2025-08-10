Crystal Palace Triumphs in Community Shield with Dramatic Shootout Win

In a thrilling encounter at Wembley Stadium, Crystal Palace clinched the Community Shield title, overcoming Liverpool in a gripping penalty shootout.

The match concluded 2-2 after 90 minutes, with Palace showing resilience by leveling twice against the Premier League champions.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson's heroic performance, including saving two penalties, and Justin Devenny's decisive spot kick, secured the 3-2 victory for Palace, adding to their historic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)