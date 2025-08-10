Nepal Unveils New Cricket Jersey for Top End T20 Series in Australia

Nepal's cricketing pride took a vibrant turn with the unveiling of a new national team jersey on Sunday evening, just ahead of the Top End T20 series in Australia. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) revealed a three-year sponsorship deal with NAASA Securities, valued at USD 544,614, to bolster cricket growth in the country.

The sponsorship prominently places NAASA's logo on the new jersey, encapsulating the partnership's spirit. Officials confirmed that this financial backing aims to enhance infrastructure, training, and grassroots programs across Nepal. In a ceremony, CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand emphasized the importance of this phase, particularly as it aligns with the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Oman.

The national team, led by skipper Rohit Kumar Paudel, is set to play its first match against NT Strike in Darwin on August 15. The tour, which includes matches against powerhouse teams such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, aims to provide crucial preparation ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers. Coach Stuart Law noted the intensive training sessions held in India and Nepal, voicing optimism about the team's readiness.

