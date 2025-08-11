Left Menu

Springboks Gears Up: Strategic Player Line-Up for Rugby Championship Clash

South Africa's Springboks have named a dynamic squad led by flyhalf Manie Libbok and captain Siya Kolisi at number eight to face Australia in their Rugby Championship opener. The line-up indicates a ball-in-hand approach as the team seeks a fifth consecutive win against the Wallabies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:42 IST
The world champion Springboks have announced a strategic squad for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday. Flyhalf Manie Libbok and captain Siya Kolisi, playing at number eight, will lead a side poised for an aggressive ball-in-hand strategy.

Grant Williams will partner Libbok at scrumhalf, while the formidable Andre Esterhuizen takes the inside centre position with Jesse Kriel at number 13. The backline is completed by fullback Aphelele Fassi, and wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe, all gathered for an anticipated high-paced game.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus expressed confidence following strategic experimentation with player combinations. The veterans and newcomers alike, sans the injured Damian De Allende and Cheslin Kolbe, are ready for a physical challenge from Australia, keen to avenge past losses at Ellis Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

