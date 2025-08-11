Spanish Women's Soccer Team Appoints New Coach Amidst Post-Scandal Reforms

Spain's women's national soccer team is undergoing a significant leadership change just weeks after reaching the European Championship final. The Spanish soccer federation announced on Monday that Sonia Bermúdez, a former star player, will replace Montse Tomé as head coach.

Tomé, whose contract expires at the end of the month, led the team to the Euro 2025 final, ultimately losing to England. Her appointment as coach came after the team's 2023 World Cup triumph and subsequent victory in the inaugural Women's Nations League in 2024.

This change is part of broader reforms implemented in the wake of a major scandal involving Luis Rubiales, the former federation president. The incident resulted in demands for better support and policies for women in Spanish soccer. The board responsible for the decision comprises 30 members, half of whom are women.

