Dream Sports Foundation Empowers School Sports Coaches with Life-Saving Training

The Dream Sports Foundation's 'Dream Again' initiative offers First Aid, Health & Safety Training for over 200 physical education teachers and sports coaches in Mumbai. Partnering with the St. John Ambulance Association, the workshops focus on equipping participants with crucial life-saving skills to enhance safety in grassroots sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:46 IST
School and students after 'Dream Again' Workshop (Photo: Dream Sports Foudation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster safety in school sports, Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) has launched an innovative First Aid, Health & Safety Training Workshop tailored for physical education teachers and sports coaches linked with the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA). The workshop, a pioneering effort under DSF's 'Dream Again' initiative, took place at the YMCA Central Branch in Mumbai, in collaboration with the St. John Ambulance Association, Maharashtra State Centre.

Aimed at imparting essential life-saving skills, over 180 schools were invited, resulting in 215 registrations. The training kicked off with its first batch on July 11-12, 2025, with subsequent sessions planned. Neel Shah, CEO of DSF, emphasized the importance of equipping coaches and teachers with medical skills, stating it is crucial to empower those surrounding athletes.

The workshops provide hands-on training on 14 critical first aid topics like CPR and AED usage, led by registered physicians. Participants undergo rigorous assessment, ensuring only those who meet standards earn certification. Attendees praised the comprehensive curriculum, noting its eye-opening insights and life-saving potential, underlining the commitment to creating safer sports environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

