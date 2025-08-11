Left Menu

Young Tigresses Secure Historic AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualification

The Indian U20 women's football team's historic qualification for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup marks a triumphant moment, echoing the senior team's recent success. Overcoming past challenges, including a narrow defeat by Vietnam, the team, led by coach Joakim Alexandersson, displayed resilience and teamwork to secure their continental spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:14 IST
Indian U-20 Women's team. (Photo: AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
In a momentous achievement for Indian women's football, the U20 squad successfully qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, closely following the senior team's remarkable feat just 36 days earlier. Arriving in New Delhi after their victorious campaign in Yangon, the Young Tigresses received a heartfelt welcome.

This qualification marks the end of a 20-year wait since the U20 side last appeared on the continental stage. In a campaign driven by determination to overcome past setbacks, including a painful withdrawal of the senior side from the tournament last year, the young players showcased robust resilience under coach Joakim Alexandersson's guidance.

Star winger Neha, among those returning from previous heartbreaks in Vietnam, celebrated her contribution to the team's success. Coach Alexandersson lauded the determination and spirit of the players, highlighting the significance of maintaining a clean sheet throughout the qualifiers. Attention now turns to the India U17 women's team, who aim to continue this wave of success.

