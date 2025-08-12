Paulo Duarte Takes Helm as Guinea's Football Coach
Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte has been appointed as Guinea's new football coach just ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers. With a history of coaching in multiple countries, Duarte is expected to help restructure Guinea's national team amidst challenging qualification odds.
12-08-2025
Seasoned Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte has taken on the role of Guinea's national football coach. This move comes less than a month before the next World Cup qualifiers.
Duarte, 56, brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously managed teams in countries such as Burkina Faso, Gabon, Togo, and others.
Guinea faces an uphill battle in its World Cup qualifying campaign, trailing group leaders Algeria by eight points with only four matches left. The team will play against Somalia and Algeria in the upcoming qualifiers.
