Global Sports Highlights: Moves, Matches, and Milestones

The Kansas City Royals welcomed star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. back into their lineup against the Washington Nationals, following his absence due to back stiffness. Meanwhile, right-hander Hunter Harvey faced a setback with a right adductor strain, landing him on the 15-day injured list as Luinder Avila was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked world number one, fought through a marathon three-set battle against Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Open. The gripping match, featuring a 13-deuce game in the decisive set, showcased Sabalenka's resilience as she emerged victorious, keeping her title defense on track.

In other sports news, notable developments include ESPN and Fox's partnership to bundle streaming services, Paramount securing a $7.7 billion deal for exclusive UFC broadcast rights, and Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood clinching spots in Team Europe for the Ryder Cup. The NFL is also hosting kickoff events in seven cities worldwide, marking a global celebration with fans.