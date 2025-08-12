Left Menu

Sepp Straka Withdraws from BMW Championship, Eyes Tour Finale

Golfer Sepp Straka has withdrawn from the BMW Championship due to a private family issue but aims to participate in the upcoming Tour Championship. Despite his withdrawal, Straka remains in a strong position for the FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup, as his performance continues to rank highly globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Owingsmills | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:19 IST
Sepp Straka has decided to withdraw from the BMW Championship, citing a private family matter, but his sights remain set on next week's Tour Championship.

In a statement, his manager, Butler Melnyk, requested privacy for Straka during this time. The BMW Championship, reduced to 49 competitors at Caves Valley, will proceed without him. Straka's withdrawal does not significantly affect the FedEx Cup standings; he is ranked fifth, but cannot surpass Scottie Scheffler for the top prize.

As the Tour Championship and British Masters approach, Straka holds the sixth position in the European Ryder Cup standings. While Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg have a chance to move ahead of him, Straka remains a likely choice for the European team. Notably, Straka is ranked tenth in the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

