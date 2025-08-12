Sepp Straka Withdraws from BMW Championship, Eyes Tour Finale

Sepp Straka has decided to withdraw from the BMW Championship, citing a private family matter, but his sights remain set on next week's Tour Championship.

In a statement, his manager, Butler Melnyk, requested privacy for Straka during this time. The BMW Championship, reduced to 49 competitors at Caves Valley, will proceed without him. Straka's withdrawal does not significantly affect the FedEx Cup standings; he is ranked fifth, but cannot surpass Scottie Scheffler for the top prize.

As the Tour Championship and British Masters approach, Straka holds the sixth position in the European Ryder Cup standings. While Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg have a chance to move ahead of him, Straka remains a likely choice for the European team. Notably, Straka is ranked tenth in the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)