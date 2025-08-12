Rugby Championship 2025: Southern Hemisphere Heavyweights Gear Up for Battle

The Rugby Championship 2025 showcases southern hemisphere teams as they prepare for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. This year, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina compete fiercely, offering insights into the future of rugby.

Reigning champions South Africa open against Australia at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, while Argentina faces off against New Zealand in Cordoba. South Africa, known for their tactical genius under coach Rassie Erasmus, remains a formidable force, though concerns about their battle-readiness persist.

New Zealand eyes a comeback under coach Scott Robertson, while Australia and Argentina also bring their A-game despite injury concerns. This Championship marks the final southern hemisphere tournament before the Rugby Nations Championship begins in 2026.

