Sports Highlights: Sabalenka's Epic Win, UFC's Billion-Dollar Deal, and More

In a gripping display at the Cincinnati Open, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Emma Raducanu in a closely contested match, keeping her title defense alive. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner overpowered Gabriel Diallo as top seed in the men's category.

A paramount media deal saw Paramount secure exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the UFC in a $7.7 billion agreement, representing a major strategic shift following its merger with Skydance.

In MLB news, the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated their 10th consecutive win, maintaining their lead in the National League Central Division. Robbie Brewer's untimely death after a race incident and Josh Hader's shoulder concerns also made headlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)