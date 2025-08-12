Left Menu

PSG's Bold Move: Signing Illia Zabarnyi

Paris Saint-Germain has signed Illia Zabarnyi, a 22-year-old defender from Bournemouth, for 63 million euros. Zabarnyi moves to the European champions amidst a challenging season for Bournemouth's defense. He eagerly anticipates contributing to PSG alongside top players like Marquinhos and Willian Pacho.

Updated: 12-08-2025 15:10 IST
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain made headlines with the acquisition of Illia Zabarnyi for a striking 63 million euros from Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old center back joins a reshuffled PSG defensive line-up, which comes amidst a turbulent transfer season for Bournemouth. Dean Huijsen has moved to Real Madrid, and Milos Kerkez has set his sights on Liverpool.

Zabarnyi expressed his enthusiasm, labeling PSG as the 'best club in the world'. He is eager to prove himself on the field and connect with fans as the club lines up against Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup.

