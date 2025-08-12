Punjab FC Unveils Promising 26-Member Squad for State Super Football League
Punjab FC has announced a 26-member reserve team, featuring a mix of seasoned players and nine U19 members, for the upcoming State Super Football League. Coached by Praveen Kumar, the team includes 16 players from Punjab and aims to surpass last season's runner-up performance.
Punjab FC, a prominent franchise in the Indian Super League, has unveiled its 26-member reserve squad for the State Super Football League.
The squad includes a promising blend of talent with nine under-19 players, aiming to improve their runner-up finish from the last season.
The club, coached by Praveen Kumar, boasts 16 local players and is optimistic about the upcoming campaign, which kicks off against Dalbir FA in New Chandigarh this Saturday.
