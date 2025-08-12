Left Menu

Bridging Cultures Through Wheelchair Basketball: A Sports Diplomacy Triumph

A wheelchair basketball exchange, under the US Department of State's Sports Diplomacy program, was held in Chennai and Coimbatore. It brought athletes and coaches from the US and India together to promote mutual understanding, leadership, and disability inclusion through sports. Key matches and workshops enhanced this cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:45 IST
Bridging Cultures Through Wheelchair Basketball: A Sports Diplomacy Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking wheelchair basketball exchange program showcased the power of sports diplomacy in Chennai and Coimbatore, under the auspices of the US Department of State's Sports Diplomacy initiative. Aimed at bridging cultures, this initiative was praised by Eric Atkins, Public Diplomacy Officer at the US Consulate General in Chennai.

The exchange exemplified the merging of culture and sport, featuring exhibition matches with athletes from esteemed US universities, including Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Michigan, and the City University of New York, which were held at prestigious venues like IIT Madras and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In its Coimbatore leg, the program involved collaboration with students from Kumaraguru College of Technology and included basketball clinics. Beyond athletic development, the initiative promoted global disability inclusion and mutual respect among diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

