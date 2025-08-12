Bridging Cultures Through Wheelchair Basketball: A Sports Diplomacy Triumph

A groundbreaking wheelchair basketball exchange program showcased the power of sports diplomacy in Chennai and Coimbatore, under the auspices of the US Department of State's Sports Diplomacy initiative. Aimed at bridging cultures, this initiative was praised by Eric Atkins, Public Diplomacy Officer at the US Consulate General in Chennai.

The exchange exemplified the merging of culture and sport, featuring exhibition matches with athletes from esteemed US universities, including Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Michigan, and the City University of New York, which were held at prestigious venues like IIT Madras and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In its Coimbatore leg, the program involved collaboration with students from Kumaraguru College of Technology and included basketball clinics. Beyond athletic development, the initiative promoted global disability inclusion and mutual respect among diverse communities.

