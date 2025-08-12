Revamping Indian Sports: The Impact of the National Sports Governance Bill

In a major legislative development, India's Parliament has passed the National Sports Governance Bill, seeking to overhaul the nation's sports infrastructure. The bill, which has navigated both houses, is set to transform the administration of sports across the country, pending presidential approval.

Core components of the bill include implementing tenure and age caps for key sports body positions, establishing a powerful National Sports Board, and forming a National Sports Tribunal to handle sports-related disputes. These measures aim to enhance transparency and accountability within national sports federations.

Moreover, the bill mandates recognized sports bodies to comply with the Right to Information Act and requires them to seek government permission for using national symbols. It represents a step towards a more systematic approach to managing sports in India, potentially increasing athletes' welfare and efficiency in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)