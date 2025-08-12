Innovative LED Mouthguards Revolutionize Women's Rugby Safety

In a groundbreaking move for player safety, the Women's Rugby World Cup will equip athletes with high-tech mouthguards designed to mitigate concussions. The LED mouthguards, when activated by heavy head impacts, illuminate red, signaling medics to assess potential concussions. This innovation, confirmed by World Rugby, is set to enhance player care significantly.

The smart mouthguards will transmit alerts to matchday doctors, prompting immediate attention to affected players. Set to debut during the tournament from August 22 to September 27 in England, the technology integrates seamlessly into the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) process. The system is expected to be in full use by top-tier rugby next season, according to reports from the British media.

Implementing these mouthguards marks a pivotal step in World Rugby's ongoing commitment to player health, following their introduction in the WXV women's competition in 2023. Despite some initial resistance from male players, the women's teams have embraced the technology enthusiastically, demonstrating a readiness to leverage innovation for improved game safety.

