Atletics-Olympic 100m champion Alfred to miss Diamond League meets with injury

Olympic 100 metres champion Julien Alfred will miss three upcoming Diamond League meetings in August due to injury, event organisers said on Tuesday. She was slated to run the 100m at the Silesia Diamond League and the 200m in Lausanne. Alfred has clocked 10.75 seconds over 100m this season and is ranked second in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:03 IST
Olympic 100 metres champion Julien Alfred will miss three upcoming Diamond League meetings in August due to injury, event organisers said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old from Saint Lucia will miss the upcoming meets in Silesia, Lausanne and Brussels. She was slated to run the 100m at the Silesia Diamond League and the 200m in Lausanne.

Alfred has clocked 10.75 seconds over 100m this season and is ranked second in the world. She last competed at the London Diamond League where she won the 200m in a personal-best 21.71. Alfred has won four races from her five Diamond League appearances in 2025 and secured qualification for the 100m at the final in Zurich, which runs from August 27-28.

