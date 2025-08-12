Stadium Shift: Uncertainty Looms Over ICC Women's World Cup Matches

The future of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup at M Chinnaswamy Stadium hangs in the balance, as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) failed to secure necessary police clearance by August 10, causing a delay beyond the BCCI's deadline of last Saturday.

In a bid to keep the tournament on schedule, officials are eyeing Greenfields Stadium in Kerala as a possible alternative venue. The Kerala Cricket Association has been approached about hosting the high-profile matches, assuring that alternative arrangements are ready should they need to move the Kerala Cricket League matches elsewhere.

KSCA, under scrutiny after the Chinnaswamy Stadium was deemed unsafe following a tragic stampede during an IPL celebration, has proposed holding the World Cup matches behind closed doors to secure approval. The decision on the venue remains pending, with Kerala prepared for rapid action if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)