Supreme Court Intervenes in Bihar Cricket Association Dispute

The Supreme Court has stepped in to restore order within the Bihar Cricket Association by appointing retired judge L. Nageswara Rao as its ombudsman. The court's decision aims to address ongoing illegal activities involving some office bearers, ensuring the association's effective functioning.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan emphasized that their order seeks to prevent external interference and dispute among members. Their intervention follows a contentious legal battle over a Patna High Court order, which had overturned an earlier appointment of an ombudsman by a single bench.

Justice Rao's appointment, as directed by the top court, intends to cut through the 'dirty politics' as noted by the bench, thus curbing the misuse of resources and ensuring that administrative conflicts within the cricket association are resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)