Indian Navy's Late Comeback Seals Durand Cup Quarterfinal Spot

Indian Navy FT secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup with a thrilling 2-1 win over TRAU FC. Despite trailing after Moirangthem Nelson Singh's 29th-minute goal, Pintu Mahata's 87th-minute equalizer and Sreyas V.G.'s injury-time winner propelled them to the top of their group.

Imphal | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:15 IST
Indian Navy's Late Comeback Seals Durand Cup Quarterfinal Spot
In a dramatic late comeback, Indian Navy FT secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup, defeating TRAU FC 2-1. Pintu Mahata and Sreyas V.G. scored crucial goals, overturning a deficit established by Moirangthem Nelson Singh in the 29th minute.

The match kept fans on edge with end-to-end action. Indian Navy displayed urgency and purpose, consistently attacking TRAU's defense. However, TRAU capitalized on counterattacks, and Nelson Singh expertly finished an early chance. Despite Indian Navy's pressure and numerous attempts, their finishing lacked finesse.

The breakthrough came in the 87th minute when Pintu Mahata equalized. Subsequently, in injury time, a left-footed cross by C. Pradeesh was acrobatically converted by Sreyas, clinching the victory. In another match, Bodoland FC triumphed over ITBP FT with a 4-0 win, securing their first-ever knockout stage appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

