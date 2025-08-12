Left Menu

Bissouma Benched: Spurs' Super Cup Predicament

Midfielder Yves Bissouma has been dropped from Tottenham's squad for their Super Cup match against PSG due to repeated tardiness. Manager Thomas Frank suggests that spending a lighter pre-season could give Spurs an edge. Newcomer Joao Palhinha may replace Bissouma, while Cristian Romero is set to play a key role.

Yves Bissouma has been left out of Tottenham's line-up for their Super Cup tie against Paris St Germain, according to manager Thomas Frank. His decision comes as a consequence of the midfielder's repeated lateness. Frank emphasized the balance between showing love to players and demanding discipline.

Dominic Solanke, after recovering from an ankle injury, is set to return for the new season. Meanwhile, Spurs look to Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich as a possible substitute for Bissouma. Despite the absence of James Maddison, Spurs aim to clinch a win against the European champions PSG.

Spurs' pre-season routine appears to be a strategic advantage. Manager Frank is confident about facing PSG, stating his team's readiness for a competitive showdown. While former captain Son Heung-min has moved to LAFC, Cristian Romero's experience in crucial matches is expected to be pivotal.

