Bissouma Benched: Spurs' Super Cup Predicament

Yves Bissouma has been left out of Tottenham's line-up for their Super Cup tie against Paris St Germain, according to manager Thomas Frank. His decision comes as a consequence of the midfielder's repeated lateness. Frank emphasized the balance between showing love to players and demanding discipline.

Dominic Solanke, after recovering from an ankle injury, is set to return for the new season. Meanwhile, Spurs look to Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich as a possible substitute for Bissouma. Despite the absence of James Maddison, Spurs aim to clinch a win against the European champions PSG.

Spurs' pre-season routine appears to be a strategic advantage. Manager Frank is confident about facing PSG, stating his team's readiness for a competitive showdown. While former captain Son Heung-min has moved to LAFC, Cristian Romero's experience in crucial matches is expected to be pivotal.

